WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia later this month. The company will be holding their ‘Crown Jewel’ event in the Kingdom with two big main event bouts already confirmed. Tyson Fury will be taking on Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that that WWE will be chartering a flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Buffalo, New York following the show. This is the site of Smackdown that week.

There had been speculation on what WWE would look to do for the show due to the Thursday show in Saudi Arabia. There had reportedly been talk of holding an all-women’s show as the Kingdom does not allow female talent to perform in-ring currently. This essentially confirms that FOX have either nixed that idea or it was never in consideration.

