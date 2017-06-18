WWE Money In The Bank 2017 airs live on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Keep refreshing this page starting at 7:30 PM ET for live coverage and discussion!

Kickoff Show:

– The pre-show opens up from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– The Usos are in the social media lounge backstage where they field questions from fans. They tease the idea of facing The Hardys at some point.

– The Hype Bros def. The Colons: Mojo works over Primo in the opening moments then tags in Ryder for the double team. Ryder gears up for the Broski Boot but Epico pulls Primo outside for the save. Ryder runs and dives onto the Colons at ringside, but back in the ring the Colons double team Ryder to take control of the match. The colons work over Ryder until Ryder drops Epico with a swinging neckbreaker. Ryder gets the hot tag to Mojo who hits some shoulder blocks and clotheslines. Mojo hits a splash in the corner then his finisher the Hyper Drive. Epico breaks up the pin, then Ryder drops Epico in the corner and hits the Broski Boot. Primo misses a splash in the corner and The Hype Bros hit the Hype Ryder on Primo for the win.

WWE Money In The Bank 2017:

– Money In The Bank opens up with a video package on The Modern Day Maharaja, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal taking on Randy Orton tonight in Orton’s hometown. The video package also highlights the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches tonight.

– Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: James Ellsworth is at ringside in Carmella’s corner. After the ring entrances we’re shown a video highlighting Naomi’s Women’s Championship victory with pre-taped promos from the contestants in tonight’s match. Back to the ring, the opening bell rings and Tamina starts off by clearing the ring. Charlotte comes back in and starts laying people out until Tamina drops her with a superkick. Tamina throws Becky in the corner then hits a Samoan Drop on Carmella. Tamina superkicks Natalya then sets up a ladder in the corner. Tamina slingshots Natalya into the ladder, then throws a ladder on Becky. Charlotte rams Tamina into a ladder from behind, then stomps on Natalya in the other corner. Charlotte grabs a ladder and drops Tamina with it, then Natalya kicks Charlotte from behind and throws her outside. Becky drops Tamina from behind with a ladder, then Becky and Natalya play tug of war over a ladder. They both use it to hit Tamina, then Natalya grabs Becky and powerslams her onto the ladder. Natalya starts climbing, but Charlotte knocks her off. Carmella drops Charlotte from behind then starts climbing. Charlotte starts climbing too, and Tamina pushes them both off. Carmella, Becky, and Natalya all get back in the ring, which leads to Natalya putting Becky in the sharpshooter. Carmella breaks it up with a superkick. Carmella starts climbing, but Charlotte pulls her down and boots her in the face. Meanwhile at ringside, Tamina drops Natalya. Tamina rolls in and fights with Charlotte over a ladder. The action spills outside where Charlotte spears Tamina, then hits a splash off the top turnbuckle onto Tamina and Natalya on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Becky powerbombs Carmella then starts climbing the ladder, but Ellsworth pushes the ladder off. Ellsworth tries to wake up Carmella but she’s still out, so Ellsworth starts climbing and the crowd chants “Yes!” The bell rings, but the referees are arguing at ringside. Charles Robinson and Rudy Charles argue with another referee, but Ellsworth commandeers the ringside mic and announces that Carmella has won and is the first female Money In The Bank winner. Carmella’s music hits and she makes her exit with the briefcase. Winner: Carmella

– Lana does an interview backstage where she talks about crushing Naomi last week.

– The New Day def. The Usos (c): The New Day cuts a promo on the Usos before the match. Big E and Kofi are representing the New Day in this one. The Usos take control against Kofi early on when Jey pulls down the top rope and causes Kofi to fall down to the floor at ringside. Jimmy and Jey then double team suplex Kofi at ringside into the ring post. The Usos continue double teaming Kofi back in the ring using frequent tags. Big E gets the hot tag and hits a series of belly to belly suplexes on Jimmy. Jimmy comes back with a superkick and an uppercut, but Big E shuts him down with a side suplex. Big E dumps Jimmy to the apron then spears him to the outside. Kofi tags in and attempts the Trouble In Paradise on Jimmy but misses. Jey tag in and they double team Kofi, trying to injure his knee. Jimmy knocks Big E off the apron and goes for a suicide dive, but Big E blocks it and drops Jimmy. Back in the ring, Kofi gets Jey in a dragon sleeper. Kofi knocks Jimmy off the apron, then hits the SOS on Jey for a two count. Kofi hits a splash on Jey in the corner, and Big E gets a blind tag. Jey superkicks Kofi then goes up top. Jey jumps and Big E tries to catch him, but doesn’t quite. Big E picks up Jey again and hits the Big Ending, but Jimmy breaks up the pin. Xavier gets on the apron and plays the trombone for the distraction, but nothing comes of it. The Usos both knee Big E in the face then charge towards him, but Big E back body drops the both of them out to the floor at ringside. Kofi goes up top and does a backwards splash onto them on the floor. Back in the ring, they hit The Midnight Hour on Jey, but Jimmy pulls him out of the ring to break up the pin. The Usos go to the timekeeper’s area and purposely get counted out, then leave with their Tag Titles. The ref calls the count out, so The New Day wins but doesn’t get the titles.

A TRUST FALL never did so much DAMAGE! @TrueKofi takes to the skies to wipe out the @WWEUsos! #MITB pic.twitter.com/Mt8ZckAr5I — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017

– The attendance is announced at 15,392.

– Naomi (c) def. Lana: Naomi backs Lana into the corner to start things off. Naomi misses a splash off the top and Lana knocks her to the outside. Back in the ring, Lana slams Naomi onto the mat a couple times then his a vertical suplex. Lana hits a second vertical suplex then kicks Naomi in the face. Lana works on Naomi’s knee, but misses a running forearm shot and Naomi fires back with several kicks to the head. Lana comes back with a kick of her own and hits a sit-out spinebuster for a two count. Carmella’s music hits and her and Ellsworth come out to ringside. Carmella tries to hand the briefcase to the timekeeper, but decides against it. Lana punches Naomi in the torso on the mat then goes for another sit-out spinebuster, but Naomi escapes and puts a Rings of Saturn-type submission on Lana for the win. Carmella appears to decide against cashing her in briefcase and she leaves.

– We go to a Miami Vice-themed edition of the Fashion Files. Fandango and Tyler Breeze are dressed up like Miami Vice characters, and they watch a VHS tape from the mystery men who attacked Breeze last week. We see shadowy figures with voice protection on, and they challenge the Fashion Police to a match tonight.

– Mike & Maria Kanellis are out to the stage next and they have headset mics on. Maria and Mike introduce themselves. Maria gets cheered and Mike gets booed. Maria says “the first lady is back” in WWE. She says she’s been away for 7 years searching for the perfect partner, and has found him in Mike. Maria says her and Mike are there to educate everyone on SmackDown about love. Their music plays again and they dance on the stage before leaving.

– The announcers show us a Twitter post from Shane McMahon saying that he’s not pleased with Ellsworth’s involvement in the Women’s Money In The Bank match.

– We go to a promo video for Jinder Mahal’s upcoming Title defense against Randy Orton.

– Greg Gange, Larry Hennig, Baron von Raschke, Sgt Slaughter, St Louis’ own Bob Orton, and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair are all shown sitting front row at ringside. They all get a standing ovation from the crowd. JBL informs us that Harley Race was supposed to be here but is home with an injury.

– Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton: The Singh Brothers come out to the ring to introduce Jinder first, and the challenger Orton comes out second. Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship is on the line in this one. Orton goes for the RKO in the opening minute, but Jinder shoves him off and rolls outside. Jinder consults with the Singh Brothers at ringside as the crowd chants “USA.” Jinder rolls back in and Orton immediately drops him with a Thesz Press. Orton drops Mahal over the top rope then stomps on him. Orton clotheslines Mahal to the outside, then clotheslines him again on the floor. Orton scares off the Singh Brothers, then slams Mahal’s head on the announce table. Orton rolls Mahal in the ring and goes for a DDT over the middle rope, but he gets distracted by the Singh Brothers and Jinder throws Randy outside. Orton starts selling a knee injury and Jinder starts working over the bad knee. Jinder throws Randy into the ring steps, then takes things back in the ring. Jinder chokes Randy in the corner then drops several knees on him.

Keep refreshing this page starting at 7:30 PM ET for live coverage and discussion!