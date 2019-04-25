WWE made another roster change today as The B Team’s Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas were moved from RAW to SmackDown.

WWE made the change some time this afternoon as Axel was still listed on the red brand roster this morning.

It was believed that Axel and Dallas were headed to the blue brand after they lost the dark match to Heavy Machinery before Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Lincoln, NE. WWE filed a trademark for “B-Team University” on Monday and that also led to some speculation that WWE had new plans for the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Stay tuned for more rumored roster changes as the 2019 Superstar Shakeup rolls on.