Dean Ambrose has been moved to WWE’s Alumni roster.

Ambrose had been on the official RAW roster on the WWE website as recent as Wednesday afternoon. He is now listed on the Alumni roster.

Ambrose made his last appearance for WWE at Sunday’s live event in Moline, Illinois. He teamed with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for a WWE Network special that aired live, The Shield’s Final Chapter. Ambrose last appeared on RAW during the post-WrestleMania 35 episode on April 8. He was taken out by Lashley then.

There’s no word yet on what Ambrose has planned for his career, but we will keep you updated.