The finals of the 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament will no longer take place at Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view from Charlotte, NC.

It was revealed on this week’s SmackDown that the KOTR finals will now take place during Monday’s post-Clash RAW episode from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The KOTR finals will see SmackDown Superstar Chad Gable take on RAW Superstar Baron Corbin.

Gable defeated Shane McMahon in a 2 of 3 Falls match on this week’s SmackDown to advance to the finals. As noted, Shane was replacing Elias, who was removed from the match due to an ankle injury. Corbin defeated Ricochet and Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat on last night’s RAW to earn his spot in the finals.

There’s no word yet on why the KOTR finals were moved from pay-per-view to RAW, but we will keep you updated.

