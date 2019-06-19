WWE and Netflix have officially announced their first movie together, The Main Event.

The film will star Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino and Adam Pally. Several WWE Superstars will also be featured – WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus, among others.

Netflix noted that the logline for the movie reads, “After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.”

Production on the movie begins this week in Vancouver. The movie is based on an original screenplay by Larry Postel. Jay Karas will be the director.

The Main Event is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020 some time.

We noted before that this movie also features a reference to John Cena, who reportedly has a cameo role. WWE did not mention Cena being in the movie. It was also recently reported that Bray Wyatt is featured. There are also said to be several WWE NXT references in the script.

This is the first collaboration between WWE Studios and Netflix. The two companies have been working to develop new, original feature films. The projects will be directed towards family audiences.

Netflix sent us the following blurb on the movie:

“The Main Event joins a growing slate of live action movies featuring kids and teens and made for families, which includes the upcoming comedy Tall Girl, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and Hello, Universe, based on Erin Entrada Kelly’s Newbery Award-winning, New York Times bestselling novel.

WWE Studios is WWE’s multi-platform content division that develops and produces scripted and non-scripted series, documentaries and feature films. Recent projects include Andre the Giant, the Emmy-nominated documentary in partnership with HBO, as well as hit shows Total Divas and Total Bellas on E! and Miz & Mrs. on USA. WWE Studios also recently produced the feature film Fighting with My Family in association with MGM and Seven Bucks Productions.”