We noted earlier today that the WWE Network re-launch is expected to come sooner than later, believed to be the roll-out of the tiered version that has been in the works for more than one year.

In an update, WWE notified subscribers today that the service is being updated later this week. You can see the full announcement below:

We are pleased to inform you that WWE Network is being updated this week with a new design, a simpler navigation and smarter search tools. In addition, please be aware of the following:

1) You will need to log in with your email address and password the first time you use the updated WWE Network on each streaming device.

2) You will NOT need to set up a new account. You should use your existing WWE Network email address and password.

3) The update will occur on different devices at different times during the week.

Click here to watch a preview of this update.