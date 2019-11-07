AEW Dynamite has topped WWE NXT in viewership for the sixth week in a row.

Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT drew 822,000 viewers while NXT drew 813,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #12. AEW ranked #31 in viewership, while NXT ranked #32 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 789,000 viewers and ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, and #28 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 580,000 viewers and ranked #32 in the Cable Top 150, and #42 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.30 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW episode drew a 0.33 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.18.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Rockets on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic at #1 with a 0.60 rating, but just 1.491 million viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show on the MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.382 million viewers, but ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Chicago Med on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 8.089 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX at 8pm topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.0 rating.

* Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.133 million viewers, down from the previous week’s 2.342 million viewers. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.72 rating

To compare, this week’s pro wrestling viewership looks like this so far:

* Monday’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.136 million viewers, barely up from last week’s 2.133 million viewers, and the fourth-lowest non-holiday episode in RAW history. RAW was #12 for the night in viewership on cable and #4 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, for the second week in a row, with an average 0.76 cable rating

* Tuesday’s Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 191,000 viewers, down from last week’s 283,000 viewers for the lowest viewership in the history of the show. Total Divas ranked #93 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.08 cable rating in the 18-49 demo

* Tuesday’s official WWE Backstage premiere on FS1 drew just 49,000 viewers in the 11pm hour. The show did not make the Cable Top 150 but drew an 0.02 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 822,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: