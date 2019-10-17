AEW Dynamite has topped WWE NXT in viewership for the third week in a row.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT drew 1.014 million viewers while NXT drew 712,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #30. AEW ranked #25 in viewership, for the second week in a row, while NXT ranked #35 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 1.018 million viewers and ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, and #25 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 790,000 viewers and ranked #27 in the Cable Top 150, and #33 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo. Last week’s AEW episode drew a 0.46 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.22.

Last week’s Dynamite episode aired on truTV due to MLB coverage getting in the way of the regular schedule, and the show drew an additional 122,000 on trueTV. Dynamite did not air on truTV this week, just the regular timeslot on TNT.

Basketball Wives topped the night in the 18-49 demographic at #1 with a 0.54 rating, but just 1.208 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.068 million viewers, but ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Chicago Med on NBC at 9pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 8.934 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX at 8pm topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating.

To compare, Monday’s WWE Draft edition of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.287 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.334 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell episode, and ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable and #6 in the Cable Top 150 with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Tuesday’s WWE Backstage preview episode that aired on FS1 at 8:13pm drew 597,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: