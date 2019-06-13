Tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw the beginning of an eight-man NXT Breakout Tournament take place.

The tournament features NXT Superstars who haven’t made their official TV debuts yet. The winner will receive a future NXT title shot of their choosing.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced the following Superstars for the tournament: Angel Garza (Garza Jr.), Joaquin Wilde (DJZ), Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee), Isiah “Swerve” Scott (Shane Strickland), Boa, Jordan Myles (ACH), Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) and Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock).

The first round of the tournament will likely begin airing on Wednesday, June 26 on the WWE Network. Regal’s announcement should air next Wednesday. The following first-round matches will take place:

* Jordan Myles vs. Boa

* Isaiah Scott vs. Cameron Grimes

* Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis

* Angel Garza vs. Joaquin Wilde

The winner of Wilde vs. Garza will face the winner of Reed vs. Lumis in the second round, while the winner of Myles vs. Boa will face the winner of Grimes vs. Scott.

We have full spoilers from the tapings at this link.

The semi-finals of the tournament should be taped at Thursday’s tapings from Full Sail University, to air in late July – early August. This has not been confirmed but the finals may end up taking place during WWE SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 10 at “Takeover: Toronto” from the Scotiabank Arena.

Below is a look at the NXT Breakout Tournament bracket and logo: