This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw Jordan Myles (ACH) defeat Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee). Myles took the bout to become the first ever winner of WWE’s NXT Breakout Tournament. Myles has now earned a title shot from any champion in NXT.

We do not currently have news on who Myles will be challenging against. NXT will be holding tapings tonight from Full Sail so we will likely get a better idea of who he wants to challenge then.

Following his win Myles spoke to Cathy Kelly backstage. When Kelly asked the winner what he was thinking of he gave an interesting reply. “Everything,” Myles responded. “Sleeping in the back of my car, living out of my car, not knowing what I was gonna eat that day. Everything. 13 years of my life. I always tell people, you want to fight me? You fight these tears. These are mental tears, I don’t cry real tears. I wake up every day chasing greatness and I don’t know if I’m ever going to catch it, but just pursuing it makes me a better person, and that’s going the distance. And this [the contract], this is the distance, and Jordan Myles… well, Jordan Myles just put every champion here in NXT on notice. I’m coming for ya.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription