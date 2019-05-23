WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has been out of action for the most part as of late due to a knee injury, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Gargano has been helping to produce some of the NXT live events in Florida due to the injury and time out of the ring. Gargano is said to be okay now, but they’re not sure when he will be back in action full time. It was also noted that the June 1 title defense against Adam Cole at the “Takeover: XXV” event in Bridgeport, CT is not in jeopardy.

The injury may have occurred in March as Gargano’s last live event came on March 8, according to the Observer. Gargano has since worked hurt through the “Takeover: New York” 2 of 3 Falls match with Cole, and several other matches with The Undisputed Era, including one tag team match where Matt Riddle worked most of the match.