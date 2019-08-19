We recently reported that WWE’s NXT programme would be headed to USA Network. Now the company will be confirming the news tonight on WWE RAW, also on the USA Network. The new TWO HOUR version of NXT will be debuting on September 18.

The show will be weekly airing in the 8-10pm Eastern Time slot on Wednesday nights. This means that the show will be going head to head with AEW, who will be premiering on October 2nd via the TNT network. The first AEW show will be taking place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

WWE stock has increased $2.57 per share today to $72.18. This was reportedly based on the expectation of the announcement tonight.

Tonight’s Raw will also feature AJ Styles defending the United States title against Braun Strowman. There will also be two first round matches in the King of the Ring tournament, seeing Samoa Joe take on Cesaro and Cedric Alexander face Sami Zayn are. A King’s Court segment with Jerry Lawler will also be taking place, with Jerry interviewing Sasha Banks.

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It is sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and has breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?