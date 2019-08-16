It looks like the WWE NXT brand could be headed to the USA Network.

There has been a pitch over the last 48 hours for the NXT series to be moved to Wednesday nights on the USA Network beginning in October, according to PWInsider.

The idea from this recent pitch is that NXT would begin airing as a weekly, live two-hour series each Wednesday night, from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Word is that the series would begin airing on USA on Wednesday, October 2. This could be the kickoff to the WWE vs. AEW Wednesday Night War as this is the same night that AEW will begin airing live from 8-10pm ET on TNT.

There has been a lot of talk about NXT possibly moving to another network from the WWE Network as of late, with there being a feeling that we would see the black & yellow brand on FS1, to go along with WWE’s SmackDown show premiering on Fox on Friday, October 2. It was believed that if NXT did end up on FS1, it would air as a live two-hour show each Wednesday night.

USA previously aired a special NXT episode on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 as a part of their WWE Week programming. That show drew 841,000 viewers.

Stay tuned for more updates on the NXT TV story.