– Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake in the main event.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Mia Yim vs. Aliyah

* Kushida vs. Scott Parker

* Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze

* Bianca Belair vs. Priscilla Zuniga (Diamante from LAX)

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round: Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) vs. Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland)