– Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by Travis Banks vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER. The title will be on the line.

– Tonight’s regular NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature the beginning of the NXT Breakout Tournament as Angel Garza (Garza Jr.) faces Joaquin Wilde (DJZ). The following matches were taped:

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round: Angel Garza vs. Joaquin Wilde

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Keith Lee vs. Nykos Rikos

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai in a Steel Cage match