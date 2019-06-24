EVOLVE announced today that WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O’Reilly has been pulled from the EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 events scheduled for this coming weekend. O’Reilly has been dealing with a back injury as of late.

“We are sorry to inform you that Kyle O’Reilly will not be able to compete at EVOLVE this weekend. We were just given the news. We will have more information and updated cards later today or tomorrow. Thank you for understanding,” the promotion wrote on Twitter today.

We noted last week how Bobby Fish had also been pulled from the events, due to some sort of injury. O’Reilly was scheduled to team with Roderick Strong to face WWN Champion JD Drake and Anthony Henry on Friday night in Queens. He was then scheduled to face Josh Briggs on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Stay tuned for updates as EVOLVE is set to announce a replacement for O’Reilly today or tomorrow. Below is their statement: