WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q underwent surgery this morning to repair injuries suffered at Saturday’s WWE NXT live event in Atlanta, GA.
The surgery was revealed on Twitter by Karen’s boyfriend, indie wrestler Bison.
As noted, Karen suffered the leg injury while teaming with Bianca Belair to face Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez. The WWE website noted that Karen suffered a fractured lateral malleolus, which are bones in the ankle. Her original Twitter posts noted that she suffered a broken leg and her follow-up video from the airport said she had a broken foot.
There’s no word yet on when the former Mae Young Classic competitor will be back in action, but she’s saying she will be back soon.
WWE also noted that there was one highlight for Karen on this NXT Road Trip live event tour as she got to wrestle in front of her mother for the first time at Friday’s live event in North Charleston, South Carolina. That event had the same match – Karen and Belair going over Ripley and Gonzalez.
Karen revealed on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” BG James sat with her at the hospital on Saturday night after the injury occurred. James has been working behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand since leaving the SmackDown writing team earlier this year.
Stay tuned for updates on Karen’s status. You can see the related Twitter posts below:
Staying up late, praying for a successful surgery this morning.
Staying close by to carry you home. 🏡@Karenmeee#CantSleep #Recovery #KarenQ pic.twitter.com/rp5Ehij7ta
— Bison (@BisonUnbranded) July 31, 2019
Yesterday’s follow up on my injury post hospital visit. Thanks for your support everyone! #AsianInvasion #IllBeBack 😬 @WWEPC pic.twitter.com/io79XCtGxA
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) July 29, 2019
Thank you for staying with me at the hospital! Made me laugh so hard that I forgot my leg was broken. You’re the best!! https://t.co/iE056NyZSO
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) July 28, 2019
It was an honor to watch #SUICIDESQUAD with you in the ER! I pray for a full and speedy recovery! #OUDK https://t.co/rbxubKquiA
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 28, 2019
Unfortunately, I won’t be able to finish the #NXTRoadTrip. I’m so proud of the matches I had this weekend and grateful to have the best family, friends & coworkers. My leg is broken, but I will be back! Thanks to all who have reached out and showed me love! #HoldMyDrinkIllBeBack pic.twitter.com/0KFgnm2RLt
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) July 28, 2019