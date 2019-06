The following WWE NXT Superstars have officially received their new ring names:

* Adrian Jaoude is now known as Arturo Ruas

* Eric Bugenhagen is now known as Rik Bugez, which had been in the works

* Jessie Elaban is now known as Jessie Kamea

* Luke Menzies is now known as Ridge Holland

* Trevor Lee is now known as Cameron Grimes