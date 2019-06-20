WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced two title matches for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network.

The first will see NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defend her title in the first-ever NXT women’s Steel Cage match. She will face Io Shirai in a rematch from Baszler’s recent “Takeover: XXV” win.

Next week’s show will also feature NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits going up against The Forgotten Sons. This will be their first match since winning the vacant titles at “Takeover: XXV” a few weeks back.