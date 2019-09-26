WWE’s NXT UK programme will be moving to a new day and timeslot as of next week. It was announced during this week’s episode that the show will begin airing on Thursdays at 3pm ET and 8pm BST. This will be starting with next week’s episode.

WWE’s UK NXT brand has been airing on Wednesdays at 3pm ET and 8pm BST since it launched in October 2018.

This move comes as WWE’s ‘main’ NXT brand will be going live every Wednesday and this gives NXT UK its own day with no competition from any promotions with a national/international market share.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.