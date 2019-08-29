WWE’s UK promotion NXT UK will be heading to Wales this weekend. The first ‘international’ version of NXT will be hosting Takeover: Cardiff this Saturday from the Motorpoint Arena from Cardiff, Wales.

This show looks like it might be the ‘sleeper’ event of the weekend. New Japan and AEW will also be hosting shows on Saturday. This could end up being one of the biggest weekends in wrestling in 2019.

Here’s the full card for NXT Takeover: Cardiff:

WWE United Kingdom Championship – WALTER (c) vs Tyler Bate

NXT UK Women's Championship – Toni Storm (c) vs Kay Lee Ray

NXT UK Tag Team Championship – Grizzled Young Veterans (c) Vs Gallus Vs Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

Last Man Standing Match – Dave Mastiff vs Joe Coffey

Travis Banks vs Noam Dar

Cesaro will also be making an appearance

You can watch NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff this Saturday on the WWE Network