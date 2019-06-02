The second WWE NXT UK Takeover event has been announced for Saturday, August 31.
NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” will air live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET from Cardiff, Wales.
The first NXT UK Takeover event took place back on January 12 from Blackpool, England.
“Takeover: Cardiff” will air just hours before AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.
Below is a new promo for the “Takeover: Cardiff” event:
#NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff streams LIVE on Saturday, August 31st at 3PM ET / 8PM GT.
We're ready for the takeover. Are you? 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fKgySIbOOV
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019