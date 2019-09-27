WWE NXT held their second episode live on USA Network earlier this week. The Gold brand reportedly drew 1.006 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show apparently ranked #8 for the night in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic. This meant the show fell behind American Horror Story, South Park, Basketball Wives, Black Ink Crew, MTV Challenge, Cuomo Prime Time and Black Ink Crew Compton. NXT ranked #31 for the night in overall viewership.

This number is down 14.7% from last week’s USA Network premiere. That show drew 1.179 million viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, and #19 in viewership.

Below is our NXT Viewership Tracker for the upcoming Wednesday Night War:

18th September Episode – 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

25th September Episode – 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

