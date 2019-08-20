As noted, it was officially announced today that WWE NXT will begin airing on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18. The show will air each week from 8-10pm ET, live from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

WWE will not be making any changes to Takeover plans as of now. The Takeover specials will remain exclusive to the WWE Network.

Regarding the weekly NXT show airing on the WWE Network, the series will now air on a 24-hour tape delay. The episode will air each Thursday at 8pm ET on the WWE Network, beginning September 18. There’s no word yet on if the weekly NXT UK show will be moved to Thursdays on the Network.

NXT issued an e-mail alert to ticketholders today and confirmed that the September 11 and September 12 tapings scheduled for Full Sail Live are now canceled. They are giving fans the opportunity to transfer their September 11 tickets to the debut live USA Network episode, on Wednesday, September 18. Fans with tickets for September 12 can transfer them to the September 25 USA episode. Fans unable to make the September 18 and September 25 shows can receive a refund by contacting [email protected] with their name and order number, by 5pm ET on Friday, August 23.

The weekly start time for the NXT events at Full Sail is now 7:30pm ET, indicating that there will be the weekly pre-show dark match.

Stay tuned for more updates on NXT’s big move to the USA Network.