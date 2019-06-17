WWE are attempting to boost ticket sales for their upcoming Stomping Grounds event. This is the first Stomping Grounds show and thus far the ticket sales have been far from impressive.

If you head to Ticketmaster you will see some interesting 2 for 1 tickets that are being offered. Check out the image below for more details:

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned the deal during a recent episode of the show.

WWE presents the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view event on Sunday, June 23rd from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. The show will be airing on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Stomping Grounds Card

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin – Special Guest Referee TBA

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler – Steel Cage Match

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

Do you think that Stomping Grounds has a chance to at least have not embarrassing ticket sales? Let us know on our Social Channels at Facebook and Twitter