WWE has officially announced that Kevin Owens will be taking on Shane McMahon in a ladder match next week. The match will be taking place as part of Smackdown’s debut show on the FOX Network.

McMahon’s lawyers will have (in storyline, obviously) “documents” for the stipulations hanging in a briefcase above the ring. Per the storyline’s stipulations, Owens will stay “fired” and drop his $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Shane if he loses. If Owens wins the match, Shane will be forced to leave WWE.

Here’s the updated line up for the show on October 4th:

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match

Appearances from several WWE Hall of Famers, including Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry and Jerry Lawler.

