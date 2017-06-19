– WWE Money In the Bank saw Lana make her SmackDown pay-per-view in-ring debut in a losing effort to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes talks to Naomi and asks if she was surprised by the fight Lana brought. Naomi says she was not surprised because anything can happen in a title match. Naomi says she never wrestled Lana one-on-one before Sunday but she always prepares for the best and the worst, and Lana is ravishing. Naomi say she brought the glow just like she said she would and retained her title.

Regarding Miss Money In the Bank Carmella, Naomi says she’s always been looking over her should since winning the title. She always has a target on her back but this does amp it up some. Naomi jokes that maybe James Ellsworth should be getting the match against her because he won MITB for Carmella. Naomi ends it by saying she’ll take on Carmella or Ellsworth because the champ is here to stay.

– As noted, Mike & Maria Kanellis debuted for the blue brand at Money In the Bank and promised to teach everyone the true meaning of love. The former ROH and Impact Wrestling couple will make their SmackDown TV debuts this Tuesday night. WWE posted the following on their arrival:

Maria Kanellis returns to WWE with her husband Mike Kanellis

ST. LOUIS — She’s baaaaack. And she’s not alone.

Maria Kanellis made her return at WWE Money in the Bank, with her husband Mike Kanellis in tow, to the face-melting strain of an ‘80s power ballad and a row of hearts illuminating the entrance ramp.

Maria wasted no time reintroducing herself to the WWE Universe, claiming that she had finally fulfilled her seven-year search for the perfect partner. With Maria & Mike united on the blue brand, they proclaimed it was time to teach SmackDown LIVE about the power of love. Break out your Zippos accordingly.

– Speaking of the women’s MITB controversy, we noted how SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan both took to Twitter and expressed how unhappy they were with the finish. Bryan will address what happened in the match during his return to SmackDown this Tuesday. Below are more women’s MITB reactions from Stephanie McMahon, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Ellsworth and Carmella:

If @realellsworth wants to compete in the #SDLive women's division, he can step through the ropes anytime. I'll be happy to break his arm. — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 19, 2017

Your head must hurt @BeckyLynchWWE whooooops better luck next time NOT! #Duh https://t.co/P1BdMchu3C — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

I grew up in this business. I gave my life to this business. I'm not letting some no-chin freak take my #MITB opportunity away. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 19, 2017

I didn't come to #SDLive to play games. I'm here to be the best & represent a brand. @realellsworth is a joke and so is that win. #MITB — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 19, 2017

Aweee @MsCharlotteWWE go cry on daddy's shoulder, after all it is Fathers Day, too bad you couldn't win one for the old man, sorry, NOT!#DUH https://t.co/z3wwy0Xtb6 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

Isn't it wild that @realellsworth wins the first ever WOMENS #MITB ladder match? How does that work? — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) June 19, 2017

Um @CarmellaWWE won not me #Duh you didn't notice @TaminaSnuka because you were too busy losing https://t.co/OYdZ51stdU — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

SHE DID IT! The first ever Ms. #MITB issssssss @CarmellaWWE — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

She is @CarmellaWWE, she is the Princess of Staten Island, and she is without a doubt OFFICIALLY (and legally) Ms. #MITB. #DUH — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

Yea happy Father's Day to you too @WWEDanielBryan @CarmellaWWE won fair and square, she just smarter than the rest #Duh https://t.co/dxLUsHzV3k — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017