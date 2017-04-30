WWE Payback Results & Live Discussion (4/30)

WWE Payback 2017 airs live on April 30th from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Payback Kickoff Show Results

– The Kickoff Show starts off with Renee Young, Jerry Lawler and Sam Roberts welcoming us to Payback 2017. Sasha Banks joins them and defends her friendship with Bayley briefly before leaving.

– Enzo & Cass def. Gallows & Anderson: Enzo dominates Anderson in the opening moments until Anderson stops his momentum with a knee to the face. Anderson and Gallows use frequent tags to keep control of the match over Enzo. Enzo finally gets the hot tag to Cass and he lays out Anderson and Gallows with elbows and clotheslines. Cass clotheslines Anderson outside then slams Gallows down. Cass follows up with the Empire Elbow, then some splashes in the corner. Cass misses the last splash, then Gallows kicks him in the head. Enzo tags in but Anderson kicks him in the head and he falls to the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, they go for the Magic Killer on Enzo, but Cass makes the save and big boots Anderson. Enzo rolls up Gallows in a small package for the win.

– Matt and Jeff Hardy are backstage going over their game plan for tonight. R-Truth and Goldust approach them to personally welcome them back to WWE. R-Truth and Goldust say they’re going to talk to Kurt Angle about getting a tag shot, and Matt says he’d absolutely love a match, “tremendous.”

– Sheamus and Cesaro take part in a “social media lounge” interview backstage with Charlie Caruso.

– The Miz and Maryse are out to the ring for tonight’s edition of Miz TV. He welcomes out Finn Balor, and makes fun of Balor’s “five minute entrance.” Miz runs down Balor’s accomplishments, but says Balor is too small and fights with his heart instead of his brain. Miz asks Balor what’s next for him, and Balor says he wants his Universal Title back. Miz reminds Balor that Lesnar holds it now, but that’s fine with Balor. Balor gets in Miz’s face and Miz says he would re-injure Balor. Balor hits a Sling Blade on Miz then a running dropkick. Balor’s music hits and he celebrates in the ring before leaving.

WWE Payback 2017

– Chris Jericho (c) def. Kevin Owens: This one is for the WWE United States Championship. Owens rolls outside early on but Jericho follows him out and beats him down. Back in the ring, Jericho hits a flying elbow on Owens off the top. Owens fights back and hits a swinging neckbreaker onto his knee for a near-fall. Owens drops Jericho with a clothesline for two. Jericho fights back with kicks and chops, but Owens stops him with a superkick for another near-fall. Jericho drops Owens with an elbow and attempts a Lionsault, but Owens blocks it with his knees. Owens follows up with a cannonball splash in the corner for a two count. Owens goes for a Pop Up Powerbomb but Jericho reverses with a Frankensteiner then puts Owens in the Walls of Jericho until Owens reaches the ropes. Things go out to ringside where Jericho beats down Owens and repeatedly works on Owen’s left arm and hand. The referee holds the referee back to apparently allow Owens to recover, then Owens pokes Jericho in the eye behind the ref’s back. Owens goes for a Pop Up Powerbomb but his injured hand prevents him from pulling it off. Jericho drops Owens and puts him in the Walls of Jericho for the win via submission. Jericho grabs the United States Title Belt and celebrates with fans at ringside. He grabs a kid’s homemade “list” and signs it and tells the kid he made the list.

– Austin Aries def. Neville (c) via DQ: Neville and Aries open up with some very evenly-matched back-and-forth action. Neville takes control of things and heads up top for a perfectly executed missile dropkick on the challenger. Neville gets carried away taunting the fans and Aries dropkicks him to the outside. Back in the ring Aries hits an STO and a pendulum elbow on Neville. Aries follows up with an elbow to the face and a flying elbow drop off the middle rope. Aries hits a back suplex and a big running elbow to the face of the champion. Aries and Neville go up top and Aries hits a sunset flip powerbomb on Neville. Aries locks in the Last Chancery. Neville looks like he’s going to tap, but he grabs the referee by the shirt and pulls him down ontop of them to break the hold. The referee DQ’s Neville and Aries is furious because that means he doesn’t get the strap.

– Matt & Jeff Hardy (c) def. Cesaro & Sheamus: Matt and Jeff trade frequent tags early to control the mach against Cesaro and hit the Poetry In Motion on Cesaro. Sheamus tags in and hits a rolling senton on Matt then starts working on Jeff. Cesaro tags in and hits a big jumping leg drop on Jeff, then Sheamus comes back in and hits an Irish Curse backbreaker on Jeff. Cesaro tags back in but Jeff hits the Whisper In The Wind on both Cesaro and Sheamus. Jeff kicks Cesaro away from him then tags in Matt Hardy. Matt unloads on Cesaro with offense and repeatedly slams his head into the turnbuckle as the crowd chants “Delete” with each slam. Matt hits a bulldog then an elbow drop to the back of the head. Matt hits the Side Effect and pins, but Sheamus breaks up the pin. Jeff kicks Sheamus outside then hits a splash on him on the floor. Back in the ring, Matt slams Cesaro then goes for a moonsault but Cesaro rolls out of the way. Cesaro comes back with a spinning elbow to the face and both men are down. Cesaro swings Matt then puts him in the Sharpshooter until Matt reaches the rope. Matt boots Cesaro in the face then goes up top, but Cesaro uppercuts him then tags in Sheamus. Sheamus goes up top and hits the White Noise on Matt off the middle rope. Jeff breaks up the pin then brawls with Cesaro at ringside. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but Matt ducks and attempts the Twist of Fate. Sheamus fights out and hits a DDT on Matt. Jeff gets the blind tag and Sheamus mistakenly tries to pin Matt. By the time Sheamus learns Matt is not the legal man, Jeff nails Sheamus with a Swanton Bomb off the top for the win. Jeff and Matt shake the hands of Sheamus and Cesaro then celebrate in the ring with their Tag Team Titles. Sheamus and Cesaro come back out of nowhere and attack the Hardys from behind while they’re celebrating. Sheamus Brogue Kicks Jeff into a ring post, then Cesaro holds Matt back while Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick on him too.

– Braun Strowman cuts a promo backstage saying that Roman Reigns is a wounded animal and he’s going to put him out of his misery tonight.

– Alexa Bliss (c) def. Bayley: Bayley takes it to Alexa early on and repeatedly slams her head into the corner. Alexa comes back and uses a series of holds to try and keep Bayley grounded. Bayley fires up and hits the Snake Eyes on Alexa in the corner, then a vertical suplex. Bayley follows up with running elbows and clotheslines. Bayley follows up with a side suplex for a near-fall. Bayley goes for the belly to belly suplex but Alexa fights out. Things go up to the top turnbuckle where Bayley attempts another belly to belly suplex, but Alexa reverses with a sunset flip powerbomb. Alexa goes for a standing moonsault but Bayley blocks it then comes back with a flying elbow off the top for a near-fall. Alexa slaps Bayley which gets Bayley fired up and she hits a series of punches and kicks on the challenger. Bliss trips Alexa into the ring post and the referee tries to stop Alexa to check on Bayley. Bayley goes for a last-ditch small package pin, but Alexa gets out and hits a DDT on Bayley for the win. Alexa grabs her new Women’s Title and heads to the back with.

– Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt – Part 1: This one will apparently start in the “House of Horrors,” then will return to the arena and finish in the ring. Randy Orton pulls up in a limo to a house lit up in blue lighting with black lights. We see a tractor rolling by with no one driving it, and Orton looks concerned. This is directed very similarly to a TV horror movie. Orton cautiously walks into the house and the camera quickly cuts to several weapons in the house. Wyatt comes form behind and starts beating down Orton and talking trash to him. Wyatt leaves the room and allows Orton to recover. Orton starts walking down a hall and an arm comes out from a wall and grabs him by the throat, but Orton fights the arm off. Orton walks into a room with dolls hanging from the ceiling by strings, with more quick camera cuts and crying baby sound effects. Wyatt comes back in the picture and jumps Orton from behind, but Orton fights him off and Wyatt disappears again. Orton goes into the kitchen where he and Bray start brawling again, but this time Orton gets the better of him and pummels him on the floor. Orton grabs a frying pan as a weapon but Wyatt low-blows Orton before he can use the pan. Wyatt pushes the fridge ontop of Orton then starts walking outside. Wyatt falls to his knees and the lights on the house turn from blue to red. Wyatt gets in Orton’s limo and leaves, then we cut back to Cole, Graves and Booker T who are speechless. The announcers inform us that we’re now going to Joe vs. Rollins, and they’ll update us on the status of Wyatt and Orton.

– Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe: Competitive action in the ring early on that quickly goes out to ringside. Rollins hits a knee to the face on Joe at ringside, then gets back in the ring and hits a suicide dive onto Joe on the floor. Rollins gets back in the ring and hits a second suicide dive on Joe. Back in the ring, Rollins and Joe start trading strikes until Joe kicks out Rollins’ knee. Rollins rolls outside and Joe hits a suicide dive on him. Back in the ring, Joe focuses in on Rollins’ bad knee and hits a senton splash onto his knee. Joe and Rollins trade chops to the chest before Joe levels him with a splash and Pele kick. Rollins tries to fire up but Joe goes right back to the knee and puts Rollins in a knee bar. Rollins starts coming back again and goes up to the top rope with Joe. Rollins slides out from under Joe and appears to be going for a powerbomb, but Joe gets out. Rollins is able to pull off a Falcon Arrow on Joe, then Rollins goes back up to the top turnbuckle. Rollins hits a frogsplash off the top but he isn’t able to immediately pin and Joe kicks out at two. Joe puts Rollins back down with a stiff lariat and puts him in a sleeper. Joe looks to be going to transition into the Coquina Clutch, but Rollins flips Joe over and lays on him to pin for the win. On the replay Joe’s shoulder appears to be noticeably off the mat, but there’s no call.

– Bray Wyatt def. Randy Orton – Part 2: Wyatt pulls up to the arena in the limo and starts walking towards the entrance ramp. Cole informs us that the match must finish in the ring. Wyatt finishes his entrance and the lights go out. When the lights come back on, Orton is in the ring and he’s got a steel chair. Orton lays out Wyatt with the chair and Wyatt falls out to ringside. Orton slams Wyatt onto the announce table then DDTs him off of it onto the floor. Orton hits Bray with the chair again then puts him back in the ring. Orton appears to be setting up for an RKO, but the Bollywood Boys run in and start attacking Orton. Orton fights them off, then fights off Bray and hits an RKO. Before Orton can pin, Jinder Mahal runs in and smashes Orton in the back of the head with the Title belt. Orton gets to his feet and Jinder nails him with it again. Bray Wyatt hits the Sister Abigail and pins Orton for the win, as Jinder escapes with the WWE Title belt once again. Bray briefly celebrates his win the ring and then we cut to a commercial for The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone.

– Braun Strowman def. Roman Reigns: Roman starts off strong against Braun, but Braun comes back when he blocks a Drive By and tosses Roman into the fan barricade. Braun continues beating Roman down at ringside, then takes Reigns back in the ring for more punishment. Reigns starts to fight back with clotheslines and uppercuts and takes things outside. Reigns hits the Drive By on Strowman, then pushes Strowman into the ring post. Reigns rolls back in the ring, and Strowman rolls back in at the referee’s 9 count. Reigns hits a spear but Strowman kicks out at two. Strowman comes back with a running powerslam on Reigns but Reigns gets his shoulder up at 2, and Strowman is in disbelief. Strowman hits a second running powerslam, and this time it scores him the three count for the win. After the match, Cole puts over that Reigns is working injured, and then Strowman grabs the steel ring steps from ringside. Braun sets up the steps in the ring as the crowd chants “Thank you Strowman.” Braun drops Reigns face-first onto the steps, then he picks up the steps above his head and slams the steps down onto Reigns’ motionless body. Fit Finlay comes out to chase off Strowman and Roman appears to be bleeding from the mouth. Finlay and some referees help to walk Reigns backstage. We see Reigns walk backstage still selling his injury. Reigns sits in an ambulance, but then Braun Stroman comes out of nowhere charging at Reigns. Reigns dodges the attack and Braun crashes through the ambulance door. Strowman falls into some boxes and Reigns hits him a few times for good measure.