Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with the fallout from last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Tonight’s show will feature new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but Brock Lesnar is not being advertised. WWE has announced two matches for tonight – Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz, plus Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, with the titles on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Rollins once again slays The Beast

* The Miz and Dolph Ziggler to face off tonight

* What’s on tap next for The Man?

* Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors on Raw

* Can The O.C. remain “Too Sweet” after SummerSlam?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.