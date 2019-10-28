Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri with the final hype for WWE Crown Jewel.

Matches announced for tonight include Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match, plus Rusev and Lana on King’s Court and appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan & Ric Flair.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins and Erick Rowan set to battle in Falls Count Anywhere Match

* Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to appear days before WWE Crown Jewel

* Becky Lynch to face Kairi Sane on Raw in matchup of champions

* Rusev and Lana will take their quarrel to “The King’s Court”

* Ricochet looks to tip the scales for Team Hogan in rematch with Team Flair’s Drew McIntyre

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.