WWE RAW Results & Discussion (5/22)

The May 22nd edition of WWE RAW aired live on the USA Network from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

– Bray Wyatt comes out to the ring first to open up tonight’s show. Wyatt cuts a promo about how he is the only one on the WWE roster who can “slay the beast.” Roman Reigns comes out to interrupt. Wyatt says he’s the only one who can beat Lesnar, but Reigns says that’s not going to happen because he’s going to be the one getting the Universal Title shot. RAW GM Kurt Angle interrupts next and says he’s impatient, so he wants to see Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt right now. Angle orders a referee to come out and ring the bell. Oh it’s true, it’s damn true.

– Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt via DQ: Reigns starts off strong but Wyatt stops his momentum with a side suplex. Wyatt whips Reigns into the corner and Reigns comes back with a clothesline. Reigns hits a series of clotheslines on Wyatt in the corner, but Wyatt comes back with a spear. Both men are down when Samoa Joe’s music hits and the Samoan Submission Machine hits the ring. Joe looks back and forth between Bray and Roman, then locks Roman in the Coquina Clutch. Joe locks the hold on Wyatt next, then Seth Rollins hits the ring. Rollins chases off Joe, then Reigns drops Wyatt with a Superman punch. Rollins and Reigns stand in the ring and stare down Joe and Wyatt at ringside.

– We see Reigns telling Rollins backstage that he doesn’t need his help. Rollins says he wasn’t there for Roman, he was there for Joe. Kurt Angle walks in and books them in a tag match against Joe and Bray later tonight. “The Drifter” Elias Samson walks in and Kurt Angle books him in his first match tonight against Dean Ambrose.

– Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Daivari: Tozawa starts off strong with strikes and a senton drop for a two count. Daivari comes back with a clothesline for a two count of his own. Kendrick is shown backstage and he’s answering questions from the announcers. Tozawa and Daivari trade boots and knees to the face until Tozawa drops him with a hurricanrana. Tozawa follows up with a German suplex and a senton drop from the top rope for the win.

– Sasha Banks does an interview backstage saying she’s going to win tonight and get away from Alicia Fox. Alicia and Noam Dar walk in and they have a brief exchange with Sasha. Sasha gets in their faces and they back off.

– Elias Samson def. Dean Ambrose via DQ: Samson is in the ring to play a song with his guitar before the match. The Miz is on commentary for this one. Samson controls the majority of the opening moments of this one. Samson hangs Ambrose’s over the end of the ring, rolls outside, and hits a running knee. Samson continues to control the pace back in the ring until Ambrose fires up with some elbows to the head. Ambrose boots Samson in the head and hits a swinging neckbreaker. Ambrose goes up top and comes flying off, but Samson stops him with a knee to the face. Samson follows up with a boot to the head, and Ambrose comes back with a clothesline. The Miz hits the ring and hits Samson to get Miz disqualified. Ambrose chases Miz down after the match, but Samson makes the save and drops Ambrose with a swinging reverse neckbreaker.

– Enzo Amore has been attacked backstage and he’s shown unconscious on the floor. Big Cass freaks out as referees check on Enzo. Medics check on Enzo who says he doesn’t know who attacked him. They help Enzo away, and Kurt Angle promises they’ll get to the bottom of it. Cass says Angle should hope he finds who did it before Cass finds them.

– Finn Balor comes out to the ring and says it sounds like Balor Club is there and “we” have our hands full with a five-way match at Extreme Rules. Balor is quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman who introduces himself and says he’s here to scout potential victims for his client Brock Lesnar. Heyman runs down the five competitors in the #1 contendership match at Extreme Rules, and says Lesnar will make them all victims. Heyman steps in the ring and says he doesn’t see Balor as an underdog, and Heyman calls him the most talented in-ring performer in WWE today. He says he’s most intrigued by the possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor for the Universal Title. Heyman shakes Balor’s hand and wishes him good luck in the five-way at Extreme Rules. Balor says he’s going to win at Extreme Rules and will go on to beat Lesnar for the Universal Title. Karl Anderson’s music interrupts, and we have a match.

– Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson: Balor starts off strong and stomps a mud hole in Anderson. Gallows interferes from ringside and allows Anderson to take control. Balor stops Anderson’s momentum with a Pele kick then some elbows to the face. Balor hits a dropkick then some chops to the chest. Balor kicks Anderson in the head and sends him falling to the outside. Balor kicks Gallows a couple times from the apron for good measure. Anderson gets back in the ring and hits a spinebuster on Balor for a two count. Anderson goes for a powerbomb but Balor gets out and stomps on Anderson. Anderson rolls outside and Balor hits a suicide dive onto both Anderson and Gallows on the floor. Back in the ring, Balor hits the Sling Blade and a dropkick. Balor goes up top and hits he Coup De Grace for the win.

– Kalisto and Apollo Crews are seen talking backstage when Titus interrupts. Titus tries to recruit Kalisto to The Titus Brand first, but then suggests Crews vs. Kalisto tonight. Crews seems to agree and walks off.

– Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox: Sasha controls things early on, but Noam Dar distracts her and Alicia drops her from behind. Alicia slams Sasha’s head into the middle turnbuckle, but Sasha comes back and hangs Alicia up across the middle ropes in the corner. Sasha follows up with the double knee drop for the win. Dar gets in Sasha’s face after the match and Sasha slaps him. Alicia hits Sasha from behind then hits the scissor kick.

– We cut to a Shattered Dreams production with Goldust cutting a promo about gold never wearing or rusting. He says he’s back in the director’s chair and he controls when R-Truth’s film will end. He says the golden age is back and finishes up an old school-style Goldust promo.

"I'm back in the director's chair, and I control how and when my next film will end… The Golden Age is BACK!" – @Goldust #RAW pic.twitter.com/eizEpJxz0Y — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017

– Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage where she says Bayley won’t be able to get extreme at Extreme Rules. She says she’s going to beat Mickie James tonight like she’s going to do to Bayley at Extreme Rules.

– Kalisto def. Apollo Crews: Crews keeps Kalisto grounded early on and hits a suplex for a two count. Titus shouts instructions from ringside and distracts Crews, which leads to Kalisto dropping Crews and getting the pinfall victory. Titus gets in Apollo’s face after the match and Apollo looks confused.

– Matt Hardy def. Sheamus: Jeff Hardy and Cesaro are both at ringside for this one. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate early on but Sheamus avoids it and rolls outside. They brawl around ringside where Sheamus takes control of things. Jeff gets a “Brother Nero” chant from the crowd. Sheamus takes Matt up to the apron and hits the 10 Beats of the Baron, but he stops early and bumps Matt down to the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Sheamus hits a flying clothesline off the top rope for a two count. Matt attempts a comeback but Sheamus stops him and hits a rolling senton for another two count. Sheamus hits the White Noise for a two count, then Hardy hits a tornado DDT for a two count of his own. Matt hits the Side Effect then goes for a Twist of Fate, but Sheamus escapes. Sheamus hits Matt with some elbows then a running knee to the face. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick but Matt ducks it and rolls outside. Cesaro tries sneaking up behind Matt but Jeff runs up on the apron and jumps on Cesaro to make the save. Matt rolls back in the ring and hits the Twist of Fate on Sheamus for the win.

– After the match, Matt and Jeff choose their stipulation for the Tag Title match at Extreme Rules. Matt announces that their match with Sheamus and Cesaro will be a steel cage match.

– Austin Aries def. Tony Nese: Neville is watching from ringside. Nese escapes a Last Chancery attempt early on and rolls outside. Aries follows up with a suicide plancha onto Nese, then he takes things back into the ring. Aries taunts the crowd for a moment and Nese capitalizes, dropping Aries and pummeling on him. Nese starts working over Aries’ bad knee. Aries gets up and comes jumping off the middle rope, but Nese blocks him with an elbow to the face. Aries reverses a suplex attempt and gets Nese in a front face lock. Aries drops Nese down to the mat and flips over to lock in the Last Chancery for the win via submission. Neville is not pleased, and he beats down Nese after the match for losing. Neville puts Nese in the Rings of Saturn.

– Alexa Bliss is seen getting ready for her non-title match up next.

– Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James: Mickie starts off with some forearm shots and kicks. Mickie hits a swinging neckbreaker for a two count. Alexa comes back and hits a DDT for the win after a very short match. After the bell, Alexa grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and hits Mickie with it. Bayley comes out for the save and chases off Alexa. Bayley helps Mickie to the back.

– Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt def. Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins: Rollins unloads with right hands on Wyatt to start things off. He throws Wyatt outside, and tells Roman this is easy. Rollins follows Wyatt outside and throws him into the fan barricade, then pummels on Joe. Joe distracts Rollins and Bray throws Rollins into the fan barricade. Reigns tags in and Joe distracts him from the apron, allowing Wyatt to attack Reigns from behind and drop him. Joe tags in and keeps Reigns grounded. He whips Reigns into the corner, hits a back splash on him, then a Pele kick. Wyatt tags in and lays into Reigns with right hands. Wyatt hits a running clothesline on Reigns in the corner for a two count. Wyatt throws Reigns outside where Joe brawls with Reigns. Reigns throws Joe into the ring post, then he drops Wyatt’s throat across the top rope. Joe and Rollins tag in and Rollins drops Joe. Joe rolls outside and Rollins hits a suicide dive onto both Joe and Wyatt on the floor. Back in the ring, Rollins goes up top but Joe stops him with punches. Wyatt and Joe go up on the turnbuckle with Rollins, but Rollins fights them off. Rollins hits a double cross-body off the top rope onto both Wyatt and Joe. Wyatt and Joe get up and double team Rollins until Reigns makes the save. Reigns goes for a Superman punch on Joe, but Joe side-steps it and Reigns accidentally punches Rollins instead. Rollins is not happy. Wyatt pulls Reigns out to ringside, and Joe runs up behind Rollins in the ring and locks in the Conquina Clutch. Rollins is out cold and the ref calls for the bell.

– Joe and Wyatt exchange words in the ring after the match as Kurt Angle watches on a monitor backstage. Finn Balor approaches Angle backstage and asks for a match next week. Angle says Balor will take on Joe and Wyatt in a triple threat. Angle also books Rollins vs. Reigns for next week. “Damn, I’m a great GM.”