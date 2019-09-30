Tonight’s WWE RAW episode from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona will be the big season premiere episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with the title on the line. WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will also return tonight for a MizTV segment. This will also be the reveal of the new RAW announce team with Dio Maddin, Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander

* RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend against Heavy Machinery

* Debut of the new RAW announce team with Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.