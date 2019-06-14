WWE has announced that Monday’s RAW episode will see Baron Corbin announce the Special Guest Referee for his match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Corbin was granted the Special Guest Referee stipulation after recent issues with referee John Cone. Rollins previously retained his title over Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last Friday.

As noted, Rollins will defend his title against Corbin once again at the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The storyline is that Rollins also has to deal wit a potential Money In the Bank cash-in from Brock Lesnar.

Monday’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will also feature a Wild Card Rule appearance by SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan, plus an update on WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth after he was shipped to RAW in a locked production case this past week.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Corbin’s reveal set for Monday’s RAW:

Who will don the stripes for Rollins vs. Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds?

Universal Champion Seth Rollins stood tall last Monday night on Raw after obliterating the main event’s special outside guest official, Sami Zayn, with a steel chair. However, The Beastslayer might not look so triumphant when the dust settles at WWE Stomping Grounds, where he will defend his title against Baron Corbin. Throwing a wrench into the works, The Lone Wolf will choose the Special Guest Referee for his own title opportunity and will reveal his decision on Raw.

Corbin has yet to make his decision, leaving the WWE Universe and The Architect pondering exactly how he’ll tip the scales in his favor. Will Corbin choose Zayn to call the match “down the middle,” based on his work as the outside official this past Monday night, or might Corbin select Rollins’ Raw opponent Kevin Owens, who has also spoken favorably of the former Acting Raw General Manager? Or perhaps Corbin will extend an invitation to “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar to purvey some up-close-and-personal paranoia at WWE Stomping Grounds?

Whatever Corbin announces, you won’t want to miss the fallout.

Tune in to the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!