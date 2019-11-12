This week’s episode of WWE RAW took place from Manchester, England. The show was pre-taped last week and is the first episode to not air live on USA Network in quite some time. With the Survivor Series PPV coming up there was more involvement from NXT on the show. Mainly from the NXT UK brand.

Here’s some video highlights from the show:

Ahead of her Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is eager to face any and all challengers looking to capture her title.

Following a battle pitting Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Bayley makes a bold statement by attacking The Man.

Sin Cara looks to find a way to take down the larger and more powerful Drew McIntyre in a vicious showdown.

The Singh Brothers cross paths with Erick Rowan when R-Truth is in hot pursuit of the 24/7 Championship in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match.

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER answers Seth Rollins’ open challenge, setting up a one-on-one showdown between the UK’s best and The Beastslayer.

