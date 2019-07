Monday’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from the pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.453 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 2.352 million viewers.

This week’s RAW also featured an appearance by new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, plus a Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal as the main event, and a Women’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match advertised ahead of time. There seemed to be more buzz going into this week’s show due to new Executive Director Paul Heyman reportedly settling into his behind-the-scenes role this week.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.379 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.384 million), the second hour drew 2.503 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.349 million) and the final hour drew 2.478 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.322 million).

RAW was #5 in viewership this week, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show and The Five. RAW was #1 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic this week.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew 6.460 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while Love Island drew 1.983 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 4.539 million viewers on NBC, Beat Shazam drew 2.541 million viewers on Fox and CW’s Penn & Teller show drew 1.189 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

February 18 Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.922 million viewers

March 4 Episode: 2.783 million viewers

March 11 Episode: 2.819 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 18 Episode: 2.695 million viewers

March 25 Episode: 2.589 million viewers

April 1 Episode: 2.639 million viewers

April 8 Episode: 2.923 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 35 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.665 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 22 Episode: 2.374 million viewers

April 29 Episode: 2.158 million viewers

May 6 Episode: 2.244 million viewers

May 13 Episode: 2.349 million viewers (taped episode from London)

May 20 Episode: 2.521 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 27 Episode: 2.190 million viewers (Memorial Day episode)

June 3 Episode: 2.405 million viewers

June 10 Episode: 2.125 million viewers (post-Super ShowDown episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.235 million viewers

June 24 Episode: 2.275 (post-Stomping Grounds episode)

July 1 Episode: 2.496 million viewers

July 8 Episode: 2.352 million viewers

July 15 Episode: 2.453 million viewers (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 22 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode