WWE has recently released a highlights video to their official YouTube channel. The new video documents WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam matches throughout the years.

Lesnar’s first ever Summerslam bout took place against The Rock in 2002. Brock won that bout to become the Undisputed Champion of WWE. Lesnar has had some pretty memorable bouts at the ‘biggest party of the summer’ since then. Matches against Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship in 2003. CM Punk in 2013. John Cena also took on ‘The Beast’ at Summerslam in 2014, Cena was absolutely decimated in the bout, taking over 10 suplexes from Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar will be defending his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins next Sunday at Summerslam. This will be a rematch from this year’s WrestleMania. Rollins was successful at WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen if he can get it done again against The Beast.

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?