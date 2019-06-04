As noted, last night’s WWE RAW abruptly ended on the USA Network right as The Undertaker was warning WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg that he is “next” in their match at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

There’s no word yet on why the show cut out the way it did, but WWE released the end of Taker’s promo on YouTube, as seen above. Taker warned Goldberg that he is next, then said he will rest in peace.

Goldberg will be on tonight’s WWE SmackDown for the final Super ShowDown build. Taker has been advertised locally, but not announced by WWE to appear.