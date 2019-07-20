As we’ve noted on the site recently. Several of WWE’s top brass are keeping a close eye on the new All Elite Wrestling/AEW promotion.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful there are multiple higher ups in WWE stating that this is the case. Sapp wrote on Twitter “based on what I’ve heard WWE directly told several on a need to know basis they were planning to go against AEW.”

With NXT already airing on Wednesday Nights it will be interesting to see if the show’s timeslot changes. AEW have reportedly trademarked ‘Wednesday Night Dynamite’ and that appears to be the day of the week earmarked for their weekly programming.

WWE recently streamed the EVOLVE 10 Year Anniversary show on their Network platform. Coincidentally (or not) this was the same night that AEW were holding their ‘Fight For The Fallen’ charity event. This was not something taken lightly by AEW staff. Kenny Omega wrote on Twitter recently that “If lining your pockets with blood money is okay. Then what’s wrong with trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence? I hear that healthy competition is supposed to be a good thing and yet I can’t help but feel like I’m gonna be sick.”

We’ll update more on this story as it develops.