Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick Gutierrez could be returning to the WWE storylines soon, potentially in-ring.

WWE reportedly want Mysterio’s son to wrestle and the current storyline with Mysterio may be leading to that scenario. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that WWE Officials are very excited about Dominick getting in the ring.

The 21 year old Dominick started training for a pro wrestling career last year. Gutierrez spent time at Lance Storm’s now closing wrestling school in Canada. The Observer noted that WWE believe that Dominick is not quite ready for in-ring action but he should be ready as of 2020.

Dominick did appear on WWE TV earlier this year during Mysterio’s feud with Samoa Joe. He was originally set to be at ringside for Mysterio vs. Joe for the WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 35, but the idea was changed and Gutierrez has not been seen on WWE television since.