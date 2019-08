WWE has denied that they have had recent talks with Enzo Amore and Big Cass about a return to the WWE NXT brand.

We noted earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Enzo and Cass had talks about returning to be top stars of NXT, but there was no word on if they had accepted the offer.

WWE told the media this afternoon that the story is incorrect. WWE says that there is no basis for the story, and that they have had zero discussions with Enzo and Cass, according to PWInsider.