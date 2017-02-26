WWE Says Seth Rollins “Unlikely” To Compete At WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled for Monday’s edition of RAW to address his injured knee. WWE claims Rollins sustained the injury when Samoa Joe beat him down on RAW a few weeks back, and in their preview for Monday’s show they say it’s “unlikely” he’ll compete at WrestleMania. Earlier this month it was confirme that Rollins suffered a torn MCL in his right knee.

If Rollins does miss WrestleMania in April, it would be his second year in a row absent from WWE’s biggest event. Here’s what WWE.com wrote about Rollins in their preview for Monday’s RAW:

Save for posting a series of “Fight Club” quotes on Instagram for the past few Monday nights, Seth Rollins has been relatively quiet concerning his condition following Samoa Joe’s ambush that tore The Architect’s right MCL. At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?

Rollins’ originally planned match against Samoa Joe at next Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view has been called off.