WWE has released a new t-shirt for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins that references his relationship with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

As seen below, the new t-shirt says “The Man’s Man” on the front. There is no text on the back.

The shirt is available now on WWE Shop for $24.99 in youth sizes and $27.99 in adult sizes. It will not be in stock until Monday, July 15. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

Rollins did not wear the t-shirt when he came out on tonight’s RAW.