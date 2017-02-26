WWE Signs 22 Year Old Professional Model & Olympic Weightlifter From Canada

WWE has signed an interesting new prospect, according to a report by Squared Circle Sirens.

The website is reporting that WWE has signed Canadian Olympic Weightlifter Isabel Lahela to a developmental contract with the company.

Lahela, 22, is a Toronto native who in addition to her weightlifting career, is also a professional model, personal trainer and has a background as a professional dancer.

Back in September of 2016, Lahela took part in a WWE tryout camp at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She is set to report to the Performance Center to start working towards becoming a WWE Superstar beginning in April.