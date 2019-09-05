WWE announced today that two new talents have reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL to begin working for WWE NXT – Jorge Bolly and Edgar Lopez.
Below is WWE’s full announcement on Bolly and Lopez signing:
Acclaimed luchador Jorge Bolly, former football player Edgar Lopez join WWE Performance Center
Second-generation luchador Jorge Bolly — better known to ring fans by the aliases El Hijo del Fantasma and King Cuerno — has arrived at the WWE Performance Center.
The 198-pounder from Mexico City boasts two decades of in-ring experience. A veteran of Mexico’s CMLL and AAA promotions, Bolly has held singles and trios titles during his career, and he won AAA’s Antonio Peña Cup in 2017. The son of legendary luchador El Fantasma, Bolly is proficient in classic lucha libre techniques, combining speed and aerial maneuvers, including arguably sports-entertainment’s most daring tope suicida.
Bolly isn’t the only new signee to be announced. Also joining the WWE Performance Center is Edgar Lopez, also of Mexico. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 250 pounds, Lopez played football on the Monterrey Institute of Technology’s Borregos Salvajes squad, where he served as the offensive captain. WWE talent scouts discovered Lopez during last December’s tryout in Santiago, Chile.
Last month, the WWE Performance Center welcomed nine new signees, including EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory and former Mae Young Classic competitor Santana Garrett.