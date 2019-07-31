WWE’s Smackdown Live event last night apparently did not go off without any hitches. Bryan Alvarez reported yesterday on Wrestling Observer Live that the show was being “completely re-written” in the afternoon. This was apparently a direct order from Vince McMahon.

Now according to Fightful Select the situation backstage at Smackdown is at it’s “messiest ever.” According to Fightful: “I was told this week’s SmackDown was one of the messiest creative situations in recent memory with a couple of re-writes and constant miscommunication between WWE and their social media departments. Ryan Ward, who is the lead writer was effectively ‘reduced to a typist.'”

It’s also interesting to note that Eric Bischoff appears to have a reduced role to Paul Heyman. Bischoff was announced as an Executive Director of the blue brand last month. Eric has reportedly been backstage at recent Smackdown Live shows but at this time he appears to have a reduced role. Many have speculated that Bischoff was predominately put in the role so that he could liaise with FOX executives. Bischoff was constantly in contact with TNT upper management during his time at WCW. Therefore WWE expect that he could be an asset in that sense.

