The June 20th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Wright State University Nutter Center and is the first episode after the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Keep refreshing this page for live coverage and discussion starting at 8 PM ET!

#wwe #smackdownlive at the #nuttercenter A post shared by Mason Barber (@mason_da_dawg) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Holla holla holla. #SDLive A post shared by Taylor Mountain (@tay_mount) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Keep refreshing this page for live coverage and discussion starting at 8 PM ET!