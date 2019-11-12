WWE held their latest episode of SmackDown on the USA Network from the UK. The show was taped and there were questions as to whether the show’s ratings would suffer due to spoilers being released. This was the first time that a SmackDown episode has been taped prior to airing on the FOX Network.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s taped WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.610 million viewers. This is up 3.6% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership for the post-Crown Jewel episode, which drew 2.520 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown reportedly drew a 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. A 1.0 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.6 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.95 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.6 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

