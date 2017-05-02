WWE SmackDown Results & Discussion (5/2)

The May 2nd edition of WWE SmackDown was the first episode after Payback 2017 and aired live on the USA Network from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

– Shane McMahon comes out to kick off SmackDown and introduce recent SmackDown signee and new U.S. Champion Chris Jericho. Shane books Jericho in a match against Owens tonight, but then AJ Styles comes out to interrupt. AJ has doubts that Jericho will retain his U.S. Title tonight, so Jericho informs Styles of what happens when you don’t think he’ll retain his Title. Jericho goes to add Styles to The List, but then Kevin Owens interrupts. Owens says Shane, AJ and Jericho arguing about things that don’t matter is the most pathetic thing he’s seen in his career. Owens says the only thing that matters tonight is he takes back what’s rightfully his tonight: The U.S. Title. AJ has had enough and charges Owens on the ramp and starts pummeling on him. Referees start to pull AJ off of him but AJ keeps stomping on him. Shane runs down and gets in the middle of them, then we cut to a graphic promoting the Women’s match later tonight.

– Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn: The Bollywood Boys come out with Jinder to be in his corner for this one. Zayn gets in lots of offense early on and sends Mahal out to ringside. Zayn follows outside and the Singh Brothers drop him when the ref’s not looking. Back in the ring, Jinder takes control with some elbows to the head and knee drops. Jinder takes Sami up to the top turnbuckle but Sami fights him off. Zayn misses a splash and Mahal drops him with a flying knee to the face for a two count. Jinder slaps Sami across the had a few times, and Sami comes back with some clotheslines. Zayn follows up with some kicks to the head and a cross body off the top for a two count. One of the Singh Brothers gets on the apron and distracts Sami, allowing Jinder to roll him up from behind for two. Sami goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb but Jinder elbows his way out of it. Zayn hits a (botched) tornado DDT on Jinder and Jinder rolls outside. The other Singh Brother trips Zayn when he goes for a suicide dive, and Jinder capitalizes with a Million Dollar Dream slam for the win. Jinder’s mouth is bleeding after the match.

– We go backstage where Becky Lynch confronts the group of Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and James Ellsworth. Natalya says they have Becky’s back against Charlotte and SmackDown management, and that Becky should be the Women’s Champion. Natalya says Becky should join them, and together they can save the Women’s Division.

– Tye Dillinger is shown backstage getting ready to head out for his match up next.

– Dolph Ziggler is backstage complaining to some people about Shinsuke Nakamura and Shane McMahon. Shane walks up behind Ziggler and confronts him about what he said. Ziggler says he’s not impressed by Nakamura’s entrance and is going to teach him a lesson.

– Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English: Aiden does his singing gimmick before the match and starts off with right hands on Tye as soon as the bell sounds. Tye comes back with a flying forearm and a knee to the face. Dillinger stomps a mudhole on English in the corner then finishes with a fireman’s carry into a knee to the face for the win. English appears very upset and crying after the match.

– Chris Jericho is doing an interview backstage when a very upset Aiden English walks by. Jericho tells English to stop crying because he’s on SmackDown, is talented and can sing — besides, do you know what happens when you cry on Chris Jericho’s SmackDown? You make The List! The interviewer makes the list too, and Jericho leaves.

– The group of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina all attack Charlotte backstage and leave her laying on the floor.

– Natalya & Carmella def. Naomi & Charlotte: Charlotte’s music hits but she doesn’t come out, so it looks like Naomi will be alone in this one and the match doesn’t get cancelled. Naomi gets in some offense on Carmella to start off, including her jumping alternating kicks. Natalya comes in and hits a suplex, but Naomi comes back with a flying headscissors takedown that sends Natalya outside. Natalya takes control of the match after slamming Naomi’s head into the ring steps. Charlotte finally comes out to the ring but she’s selling her ribs and walking slowly. Charlotte gets the hot tag from Naomi and she cleans house. Charlotte knocks Carmella off the apron then tees off on Natalya with chops and punches. Charlotte turns her attention to Carmella again with a kick, then Charlotte turns around and walks into a clothesline from Natalya. Naomi gets the tag and takes control of the match, but a distraction from Ellsworth on the apron allows Carmella to roll up Naomi from behind fr the win. After the match, Natalya, Tamina and Carmella beat down Naomi and Charlotte until Becky comes out to make the save. Becky shakes the heels’ hands, but then turns on them and beats them all down including Ellsworth. Tamina comes back and lays out Becky and the heels beat down all the babyfaces.

– Dolph Ziggler def. Sin Cara: Zigglers controls things early on but Sin Cara fires up with a couple springboard elbows then a springboard cross body. Sin Cara throws Dolph to the apron then kicks him the face down to the ringside floor. Sin Cara follows up with a suicide dive onto Ziggler on the floor before taking him back in the squared circle. In the ring, Ziggler grabs Sin Cara across the ropes and hits a neckbreaker into the ring. Ziggler controls the next couple moments, but Sin Cara comes back with a big one-armed powerbomb that pops the crowd. Sin Cara goes for a springboard moonsault but Ziggler blocks it with his knees. Ziggler follows u with a superkick for the win.

– We see a video promoting Lana’s debut on SmackDown.

– There’s a Law & Order-style intro and voice over introducing a segment with The Fashion Police, investigating “fashion-related offenses.” We cut to Fandango and Breeze in a police station “investigating” The Usos’ style violations. They count up all of their violations, and plan a “big bust” to go down on May 21st at Backlash.

– Kevin Owens def. Chris Jericho: Jericho’s United States Championship is on the line in this one, and AJ Styles is banned from ringside. Jericho controls the match early on and goes back to working on Owens’ hand that he injured at Payback on Sunday. Jericho comes off the top rope but Owens catches him with a punch. Jericho drops Owens with an elbow but Owens blocks it with his knees. Jericho falls into the corner and Owens goes for a cannonball splash, but Jericho rolls out of the way and Owens hits the turnbuckle by himself. Jericho successfully hits a Lionsault this time for a two count. Jericho puts Owens in the Walls of Jericho but Owens reaches the ropes to break the hold. Owens reverses a superboard dropkick attempt by Jericho and drops Y2J with a superkick. Owens goes for a Pop Up Powerbomb but Jericho reverses with a Frankensteiner. Jericho locks in the Walls again but Owens once again reaches the ropes. Owens rolls outside and Jericho misses a baseball slide attempt. Owens follows up with a superkick, then DDTs Jericho onto the entrance ramp. Owens rolls Jericho back in the ring for another superkick, but Jericho kicks out at 2. Owens stomps on Jericho then hits the Pop Up Powerbomb for the three count to win the U.S. Title. Owens heads back up the ramp with the U.S. Title belt, while medics check on Jericho in the ring. The referee calls for more help and the announcers say the DDT on the ramp is what hurt Jericho. Owens comes back in the ring and pushes off the medics to hit another Pop Up Powerbomb on Jericho after the match. Owens goes for another one but Jericho goes limp and Owens leaves with the U.S. Title again. The medics back off and some referees including “Little Naitch” Charles Robinson help walk Jericho to the back. Owens comes running back down the ramp and drops Jericho again. Owens unfolds a chair and puts Jericho’s head inside of it, then slams Jericho head-first into the ring post. Jericho sells the beat-down at ringside as Owens heads backstage and SmackDown goes off the air.