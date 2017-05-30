WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (5/30)

The May 30th edition of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA.

– The broadcast starts off with the women of SmackDown each cutting promos in front of green screens about their intentions to be SmackDown Women’s Champion.

– We go to the arena where Kevin Owens is in the ring to host The Highlight Reel. Owens begins talking about Jericho, but quickly gets interrupted by the crowd chanting for AJ Styles. Owens says he’s going to do what Jericho never did, by winning the Money In The Bank ladder match. Owens then introduces his guest, “the artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura.” Nakamura makes his entrance and Owens tells him he’s had enough of his stupid dancing. Owens says the last person who went around here claiming to be a rock star (Jericho) got sent to an early retirement by Owens. Nakamura can’t finish his first sentence before he gets interrupted by Baron Corbin. Corbin says no one cares what Nakamura has to say, and Corbin shows us the highlights of him beating Sami Zayn last week. Owens says he’s not impressed by Corbin beating up Sami Zayn because Owens has been doing that for fifteen years. Owens says he wants Corbin to leave, but Corbin declines and says he’s the one who will become Mr. Money In The Bank. Nakamura points out that he pinned Owens last week, and that Zayn beat Corbin twice. Nakamura starts fighting both Owens and Corbin, but they double team him and take him down. While they’re stomping on him, Sami Zayn runs in for the save. Zayn and Nakamura clear the ring and Zayn gets on the mic and says he isn’t done with Owens and Corbin. Zayn challenges them to a tag match right now, and we go to commercial awaiting Shane McMahon’s verdict.

– Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin: We’re informed that Shane sanctioned this one during the commercial break, and the opening bell sounds. Nakamura gets lots of offense in on Corbin early on, then Owens and Zayn tag in and the two familiar opponents go at it. Owens gets the upper hand then tags in Corbin, who lays into Zayn with strikes in the corner. Zayn comes back and mounts Corbin in the corner for a series of punches. Zayn goes for a vertical suplex but Corbin fights out, and while the ref is distracted Owens kicks Zayn in the back of the head from the apron. Owens tags back in and pummels on Zayn. Corbin comes back in and Zayn attempts a tornado DDT on him, but Corbin stops him mid-air and powerslams him. Zayn rolls outside and Owens takes some cheap shots on him. Corbin follows outside and beats down Zayn against the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Corbin whips Zayn into the corner when tags in Owens. Owens chokes Zayn against the middle rope then hits a senton drop for a two count. Owens distracts the ref and Corbin nails Zayn in the head from the apron. Owens locks Zayn in a headlock and Zayn reverses into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Corbin tags in fresh and drops Zayn again. Nakamura finally gets the hot tag and Owens tags in too. Nakamura drops Owens with a big boot then continues the assault with strikes. Nakamura backs Owens into the corner with strikes, then hits a few more. Nakamura drops Owens with a spinning heel kick and pins, but Corbin breaks it up. Zayn and Corbin start brawling, which leads to Owens bumping into Corbin and they start fighting each other. Zayn capitalizes on Owens and Corbin’s in-fighting by clotheslining Corbin outside, then Nakamura hits the running knee to the face on Owens for the win.

– The Usos are backstage with their Tag Title Belts getting ready to come out to the ring.

– Back from commercial, The Usos are in the ring. They cut a promo on the SmackDown tag teams and insult the Atlanta Falcons. They get interrupted by the returning New Day. The New Day comes out to the ring and starts cutting a promo, but the Usos keep interrupting. After trading some insults, The New Day announces that they’ve met with Shane McMahon and were given a shot at The Usos’ Tag Title belts at the Money In The Bank PPV.

– AJ Styles is backstage wearing Georgia Bulldogs colors getting ready for his match tonight. His opponent Dolph Ziggler is also shown warming up.

– We see a video package highlighting Jinder Mahal’s Title Win over Randy Orton, and all of the media coverage he got in India.

– It’s time for the latest edition of Fashion Files. Fandango is walking through the hallways and when he gets to the Fashion Police office, he sees that it’s been ransacked. He picks a photo of Big Bossman off the floor, then sees the shadow of a woman on the wall. It turns out to be Tyler Breeze wearing women’s clothing. They find some cologne on the floor and decide that clue has given them their next case.

– Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Carmella – No Contest: The referee tries to keep everyone separate but they start going at it before he called for the bell. Everyone is brawling all over ringside, but the opening bell still hasn’t rung yet. Natalya hits a series of suplexes on Charlotte then punches her. Charlotte comes back but Tamina drops her from behind. Tamina hits s Samoan Drop on Charlotte in the ring, while Becky and Carmella brawl at ringside. Tamina clears off the announce table then grabs Charlotte. Charlotte fights her off and throws Tamina into the ring post. Charlotte grabs Natalya at ringside and hits a T-bone suplex onto the floor. Charlotte goes to the top rope and moonsaults onto Natalya and Tamina at ringside. Carmella then jumps off the fan barricade with a cross body on Charlotte at ringside. Becky grabs Carmella and T-bone suplexes her on the floor. Tamina is back up and drops Becky, then Charlotte kicks Tamina in the face. Natalya clotheslines Charlotte and she’s the last woman standing. Natalya grabs Charlotte and heads for the table. Charlotte fights Natalya off and throws her into the fab barricade, then powerbombs Natalya through the announce table. The women are shown sitting down at ringside, then Shane McMahon comes out and says they’re going to do something historical. Shane announces that on June 18th these women will compete again in the first ever Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

– The Fashion Police vs. The Colons: Breeze comes out wearing a dress and wig and will start this one off. Primo drops Breeze with a right hand and rips the dress and wig off him. Fandango tags in and uses a water gun to distract Primo, then he throws both Primo and Epico to the outside. The Colons briefly double team Fandango and back in the ring Primo continues to work on Fandango. Epico tags in and knocks Breeze off the apron then hits a backbreaker on Fandango for a two count. Epico hits a facebuster on Fandango then takes him up to the top turnbuckle. Fandango reveres with a sunset flip powerbomb on Epico, and both men are down. Breeze resurfaces from under the ring wearing a bald cap and fake mustache, then tags in and drops Primo and Epico with dropkicks. Primo and Fandango fight over a mop on the apron, which leads to Breeze hitting the Unprettier on Primo for the win.

– AJ Styles does an interview backstage about his match against Ziggler tonight. He says he’s going to start building his momentum for Money In The Bank with a win over Ziggler tonight. Ziggler interrupts and says he’s the only one in this match who has won a Money In The Bank Match to become World Champ. He tells AJ he’s going to do it again this year, then asks AJ if he wants to fight right there in the back. AJ accepts, but Ziggler backs off and says he’ll see him in the ring.

– Randy Orton will respond to his World Title loss to Jinder Mahal at Backlash next.

– Orton is out to the ring and he says if his grandfather was alive he would smack him for losing to Jinder Mahal. He says at Money In The Bank he’s going to hand Jinder Mahal an “American, Orton-family” beating and will win the World Title for the 14th time in his hometown. Orton’s music hits, but it’s interrupted by Jinder Mahal on the big screen. Jinder says Orton is just like every other ignorant American. Jinder says Orton is a symbol of the past, and Jinder is the present. Jinder is standing in front of a green screen with the India flag on it and the Singh Brothers beside him. He tolds up the World Title and the camera zooms in on Jinder’s face before cutting. Orton stands on the corner and poses to end the segment.

– Nakamura vs. Owens is announced for next week.

– Dolph Ziggler def. AJ Styles: Ziggler starts off with a single-leg takedown attempt, but AJ escapes and gets behind Ziggler. Ziggler elbows him off, and AJ comes back with a punch to the face and a dropkick. Ziggler tries to mount a comeback but Styles drops him with a series of strikes. Styles follows up with a flying clothesline in the corner and some kicks. AJ hits a facebuster for a two count. Styles follows up with a fireman’s carry neckbreaker for another two count. AJ goes for the Styles Clash, but Ziggler fights out. AJ comes right back with a vertical suplex into the turnbuckle. AJ takes Ziggler up to the top rope, but Ziggler fights back and DDTs Styles off the middle rope. Ziggler goes for the Fameasser but AJ escapes. Ziggler headbutts AJ and goes for the Zig Zag, but AJ reverses with a backbreaker. Ziggler knees AJ in the face then takes him to the corner. Ziggler goes for a superplex but AJ gets out and drops Ziggler face-first into the turnbuckle. AJ catches Ziggler with the Calf Crusher but Ziggler gauges AJ’s eyes to escape. Ziggler drops AJ’s neck onto the middle rope and follows up with the Zig Zag for the two count. AJ ducks a superkick then elbows Ziggler in the face. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Ziggler knocks him off the top rope. Ziggler follows up with a superkick for the win. Ziggler points up to the Money In The Bank briefcase hanging from the ceiling as SmackDown goes off the air.